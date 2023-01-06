Jesus Galvez Garcia was born at 9:04 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023

TEMPLETON — Twin Cities Community Hospital welcomed its first newborn of the year on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023.

Parents Reyna and Lorenzo welcomed Jesus Galvez Garcia at 9:04 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. Baby Jesus was in a hurry to be born. He was born within 1.5 hours of arrival at the hospital and was born at 31 weeks. Because of his prematurity, our Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center NICU team attended the delivery, and Jesus was transported to Sierra Vista for specialized care in their Level III NICU. According to hospital officials, Jesus and mom are both doing well.

