Over $8000 was donated after Show & Shine event at Daniels Wood Land

PASO ROBLES — Two Paso Robles car clubs donated $8508 to the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles. The funds were proceeds from a Show & Shine event at Daniels Wood Land, Paso Robles.

Golden State Classics and Late Night Cruizers car clubs presented the Toy Bank Show & Shine Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 17. The show included 110 cars, trucks and motorcycles competing for unique trophies.

“We had a blast working with John Daniels and other artists to create trophies made from reclaimed redwood and eclectic automotive parts. The participants said they were very impressed with the uniqueness of the show,” said Golden State Classics President Scotty Smith.

Craig Fraser, Creative Director at Daniels Wood Land, donated his skills to create the poster and T-shirt art. Title sponsors for the event were Carrillo Automotive, Borjon Auto Center, Hog Canyon Brewery and Kings Oil Tools.

John and Ron Daniels operate Daniels Wood Land, a company that creates a variety of amusement park attractions.

Due to a road detour, Daniels Wood Land has caught the eye of many drivers in Paso Robles. Thousands have noticed the 30 foot tall metal robot outside the carved front door and the company fence that is reminiscent of an old western Calvary fort.

“People have told me over and over that they were astonished by the work going on inside as Ron Daniels led tours through the building,” Smith added.

The two car clubs raised funds through sponsorships, registrations and raffle sales. “We are hoping this might be an annual event,” said Javier Alba, a member of Late Night Cruizers Car Club, which also donated an additional $1400 to Toy Bank.

In 2022, Golden State Classics Car Club donated more than $15,500 to local nonprofits, including Estrella Warbirds Museum, Loaves & Fishes, Pioneer Museum, and American Legion Chapter 50. Since 2015, Golden State Classics Car Club has donated more than $65,000 to local charities.

