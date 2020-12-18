According to the third-party traffic-ranking service Alexa.com (an Amazon company), the local newspaper sites PasoRoblesPress.com and AtascaderoNews.com rank No. 2 and No. 1 in the United States, respectively, among all local websites in North SLO County — making 13 Stars Media products the best-read online and printed publications around the Paso Robles, Templeton and Atascadero expanded areas.

An interesting factor in the analytics of both sites is that readers based in Paso Robles are disproportionately high readers — regularly reading both atascaderonews.com and pasoroblespress.com. Over the past 30 days, readers located in Paso Robles represented the highest readership of both news sites. Atascadero residents by contrast read atascaderonews.com heavily, and patron pasoroblespress.com to a far less degree.

Paso Robles Press and Atascadero News out-rank other local news outlets such as Paso Robles Daily News and New Times SLO — which utilize daily and weekly email newsletters to drive traffic — by creating high-interest and localized content that matters to readers and drives traffic locally and around the state and country.

Alexa.com report from December 17, 2020

Within California, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Sacramento areas pay close attention to the happenings of the local area on both sites, and the recent monolith story from Atascadero went international, drawing calls from a United Kingdom radio show.

Exceptionally, the 13 Stars Media local news outlet also print the highest volume of paper publications delivered in San Luis Obispo County — counting all monthly publications Paso Robles Magazine, Atascadero News Magazine (formerly Colony Magazine), Morro Bay Life and Avila Beach Life, and weekly newspapers Paso Robles Press and Atascadero News.

Also notably, atascaderonews.com currently tops ksby.com in the US rankings on Alexa.com. As a locally owned news outlet providing independent news and information, a single-city news site out-ranking an NBC-backed KSBY television news site is a quality win.

The US rankings on Alexa.com are based on a 30-day window and fluctuate depending on current views and trends. As a result, one high-traffic week can elevate a site in the rankings, although the local sites typically follow the same trends and pasoroblespress.com and atascaderonews.com consistently own the top US ranks.

