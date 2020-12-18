TEMPLETON — Sunday, Dec. 20, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Santa will be riding along with the Templeton Fire Department. Listen for the sirens and come out to see Templeton FD escorting Santa around town.
The general route is highlighted on the map below, but this is subject to change. The drivers may hit some additional streets off the main route.
Santa Riding with Templeton Fire Department on Sunday
