TEMPLETON — Sunday, Dec. 20, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Santa will be riding along with the Templeton Fire Department. Listen for the sirens and come out to see Templeton FD escorting Santa around town. ⁣

The general route is highlighted on the map below, but this is subject to change. The drivers may hit some additional streets off the main route.

