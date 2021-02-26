Board will consider clarifying county application requirements for property owners obtaining water units

The Templeton Community Services District has an upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Mar. 2, at 6:15 p.m. for closed session and 7 p.m open session.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public may participate via teleconference or the zoom link.

Public Call in # to Participate is as follows:

ZOOM Phone #: 1-669-900-6833

Meeting ID: 878 5715 5783

Passcode: 418017

Or Join the Zoom Meeting here.

PUBLIC COMMENT

The public may provide comments via e-mail or letters that will be provided to the Board of Directors.

E-mails may be sent to ion@templetoncsd.org

Letters may be mailed to the District Office at P.O. Box 780, Templeton, CA 93465.

Letters may be dropped-off at the District’s Drop Box outside the Admin Office at 420 Crocker St. Templeton.

People may call and leave a message concerning items on the agenda at (805) 434-4900.

Public input must be received by Tuesday, Mar. 2, by 3 p.m.

Items on the agenda to discuss are:

a. COVID-19 Status Update

b. Fire and Emergency Services Annual Report (2020)

c. Funding Options for Evers Sports Park Improvements

d. Introduction of Ordinance No. 2021-1 (Water Code): The Board will consider clarifying County application requirements for property owners obtaining water units and if deemed appropriate, by motion, read by title and waive the first reading, and introduce Ordinance No. 2021-1 amending the Templeton Community Services District (“District”) Water Code.

The full agenda and links to the meeting can be found on the TCSD website.

