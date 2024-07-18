On December 1, 2023, Matthew William Boriack suddenly passed away in rural Paso Robles, CA. Due to his age and the suddenness of this, his family and friends were devastated by this news.



Matt was born at Twin Cities Community Hospital on June 18, 1995, which happened to be Father’s Day. He spent his entire life in rural Paso Robles and attended Templeton schools, graduating from Templeton Independent Studies in 2013.



Matt worked at the chain hardware stores in customer service, where he was much appreciated due to his strong work ethic. He was also very good at helping the customers. Matt was a voracious reader who loved every bit of information he could get his hands on. He was an excellent speller and reader and won awards in these subjects at school. He was also very adept at typing. Matt loved critters and pets from an early age, and his household was never without an animal. In 2022, Matt found a starving, feral, and alone 4-week-old kitten, bringing her home and thereby saving her life. Matt had the ability to entertain you with his silly songs and frightening faces, and he didn’t stop doing it, even once he grew up.



A celebration of Life was held on April 13, with a beautiful dove release. Matt will be remembered as a loving son, friend, cousin, and nephew.

Memorial donations can be made to an animal rescue of your choice or a fentanyl awareness program.



Matt was preceded in death by his father, Darren E. Boriack, grandparents Barbara Guy, Jeanne Boriack, and Fred and Elizabeth Ann Robinson. Matt is survived by his mother, Sandra, of rural Paso Robles, grandfather William, of Atascadero, and his favorite cousin, Patti, as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Matt will be deeply missed by those who knew him. Matt lived his life just trying to be a good person. Matt flies free forever now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...