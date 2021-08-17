Cory Kelly Armer still missing after one year

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Police Department (APD) is seeking information regarding an ongoing missing person investigation.

Cory Keith KelleyArmer was reported as a missing person one year ago this week by a family member. The last time KelleyArmer was in contact with his family was at the end of April 2020, when he was with his mother in the City of Atascadero. KelleyArmer was reported as being homeless and is known to frequently travel between San Miguel and Santa Margarita.

Atascadero Police Detectives, with the assistance of Investigators from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation, have conducted an extensive investigation into the disappearance of KelleyArmer and have followed various reported leads throughout the year. Unfortunately, nothing has led to the location of KelleyArmer or the cause for his disappearance.

The APD is requesting the public’s help in providing information on KelleyArmer’s location and/or details regarding his disappearance. KelleyArmer is a white male and was 38 years old at the time he was reported missing.

If you have any information regarding KelleyArmer’s disappearance or his current location, contact APD Detective Pipan at (805)461-5051, or you can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (805)549-STOP.



