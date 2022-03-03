Matthew Edward Kelley was born to Eldon and Diane Kelley in Santa Barbara, CA, on September 16, 1975.

An avid car enthusiast, Matt’s love of motors led him to become a well-versed mechanic.

Matt’s greatest accomplishment is his son, Hunter Kelley, who is his number one little buddy. Matt and Brandilyn together lived life to its fullest every chance they had over the past 21 plus years they spent together.

To know Matt was to love him. He was a genuine friend to all, gave the best hugs, and will be missed beyond belief.

Matthew is survived by his wife Brandilyn Larsen, son Hunter Kelley, mother Diane, siblings James and Michelle. He is preceded in death by his father, Eldon Kelley.

“Livin’ the Dream”

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 5 at 2:00 pm at the Creston Rodeo Grounds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...