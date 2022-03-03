Shirley Mae Chamberlain Slane, 90, of Paso Robles, Ca passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 6, 2022, with family members in attendance. She passed away one day before her 72nd Wedding Anniversary to her loving and devoted husband, who she married one month after meeting on a blind date.

Shirley was born in her family home in Downey, California, on April 25, 1931, to Arthur W. Chamberlain and Florence M. Barbour Chamberlain. As a child, she lived in the Los Angeles area, being raised primarily by her father until 1941 when Naomi Miller Chamberlain became her step-mother. She always said, “what a wonderful fate of life to have such a great relationship with my step-mother.” After graduating from Dorsey High School in January 1949, she moved to El Paso, Texas, where she met her future husband (Bill). He was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne. They continued their lives together, traveling throughout the world for twenty years and experiencing military life. In 1965, Bill retired from Camp Roberts, Ca, and made Paso Robles their home.

Shirley has said her greatest legacy was her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed having family over for Sunday dinners. She is fondly remembered for her Christmas Eve gatherings, where the family looked forward to indulging in Grandmas’ two specialty dishes of clam chowder and chili. She also loved playing bingo and going with her husband and friends to play slots at Chumash. As a mom and grandma, she spent many hours playing board games and cards with all of her children and grandchildren.

Anyone who knew Shirley would speak about her fun disposition and positive outlook on life. Her family and friends were grateful that she was blessed to have lived to be 90 years old, as she was a 20-year survivor of colon cancer.

She is survived by her husband, William M. Slane Sr. (Bill), and her three sons; Gregory W. Slane (Dawn), William M. Slane Jr. (Lynn), and Jeffrey M. Slane; 10 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Shirley was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

A memorial will be held on March 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, Paso Robles, Ca.

A private family graveside service will follow the memorial.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity.

