CENTRAL COAST — People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) has received a generous gift of $5,000 from Miner’s Ace Hardware. This funding supports the innovative education program Camino Scholars with new computers for students at PSHH site-based learning center at Riverview Townhomes in Guadalupe, CA.

“We are overjoyed to receive such a generous donation from Miner’s Ace Hardware!” said Joanna Dominguez, PSHH Director of Education. “With all the changes to education this pandemic has brought to our students, the additional chrome books will serve as a key tool for making sure our students continue to excel academically. When working with underserved students who lack the resources more affluent students benefit from, every dollar counts. This gift makes a world of impact for our youngest residents. During the past year, we have unfortunately lost vital funding in Guadalupe, so the need for financial sponsors and donation of supplies is greater than ever.”

Miner’s Ace Hardware is a local, family-owned and operated hardware store, with nine locations throughout San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties. Through their charitable giving program, Miner’s selected People’s Self-Help Housing as the recipient of a grant which funded the purchase of 12 new computers for local students. These computers replaced much-outdated equipment, a free service available at PSHH’s site-based learning centers and which many program participants rely on to complete assignments, apply for college, and participate in virtual learning.

Camino Scholars serves over 400 students per year throughout the Central Coast. As evidenced by standardized test scores, their curriculum significantly improves math and literacy skills and sets students on the path to lifelong learning. The program also helps prepare college-bound students for higher education through application assistance, financial aid navigation, career exploration workshops, campus visits, mentorship, and continuing support while enrolled in college.

To learn more about Camino Scholars, visit pshhc.org/education.

About People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH)

With nearly 1,000 units of new housing in its pipeline, founded in 1970, PSHH is the longest-serving nonprofit affordable housing organization on the Central Coast. With a mission of building homes and providing services to strengthen communities and change lives, PSHH serves low-income households, working families, seniors, veterans, farmworkers, those living with disabilities and the formerly homeless. It also provides homeownership opportunities through a self-help, “sweat equity” program that has seen over 1,200 homes successfully completed. PSHH has a presence in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Monterey counties, manages over 2,000 rental units, and employs over 200 staff members. PSHH acknowledges the indigenous people of the territories that our organization occupies, including the Chumash, Salinan, Yokuts, Kitanemuk, and Tataviam people. To read the full land acknowledgement, visit pshhc.org/IDEA. For more information about the organization, visit pshhc.org, email info@pshhc.org or phone (805) 781-3088.

