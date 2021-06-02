SAN LUIS OBISPO — See how a living wall is made. Join Gage Willey, curator of Cal Poly’s Plant Conservatory, for a live demonstration and talk about the construction of Cal Poly’s new living plant wall on Saturday, Jun. 19 from 1 to 2 p.m. Learn how living walls are constructed and maintained, and get a peek at what the new facility plans to offer to the Cal Poly campus and greater San Luis Obispo community.

This program is in-person at the SLO Botanical Garden. Tickets are $5 SLOBG members/$10 for the public. There are a limited number of free student tickets available. Tickets include entry to the SLO Botanical Garden. For more information and to get your tickets, visit slobg.org.

About The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is a non-profit organization that showcases plants from mediterranean climates throughout the world. Through its programs and facilities, the Garden fosters an appreciation and understanding of the relationship between people and nature and encourages a sense of stewardship for the natural environment. The Garden is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Rd., within El Chorro Regional Park off Highway 1 between Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo. Admission is $5 per person and free for both children 12 and under and Garden Members. To learn more visit slobg.org or the SLO Botanical Garden Facebook page.

