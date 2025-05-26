SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — On Sunday, May 25, at approximately 4:30 p.m., staff at the San Luis Obispo County Jail discovered an inmate in medical distress during a routine cell check. Custody and nursing staff immediately began life-saving efforts, including CPR. Despite their efforts, the inmate — identified as 59-year-old Brent Michael Perucca of San Luis Obispo — was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Perucca had been arrested by San Luis Obispo police on May 23. Before booking, he was taken to the hospital for evaluation due to chronic health issues and later admitted to County Jail, where he continued receiving medical care. He had a long history of incarcerations at the facility.

According to ther San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, an autopsy was conducted on the morning of May 26; results are pending. No foul play is suspected. The next of kin has been notified.

