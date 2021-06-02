PASO ROBLES — Applications are now being accepted for the 2021 Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant. Contestants must be between the ages of 17-24 on opening day of the 2021 Fair, be a current resident of San Luis Obispo County, and have never been married.

Each contestant will compete in the following four categories: Interview, Talent, Final Question, and Evening Wear. If selected as Queen or Princess, they must be able to attend every day of the 2021 Fair, participating in numerous public events such as introducing performers, taking pictures, and meeting with various dignitaries

Contestants will receive swag, with the Queen receiving a $1,000 cash prize and 1st Princess $500 and 2nd Princess $250 and receiving prizes from local businesses.

The pageant takes place on the first day of the Fair this year, Wednesday, Jul. 21 at 7 p.m., Fort Frontier Stage.

A no-obligation orientation meeting will be held Wednesday, Jun. 2 at 6 p.m. in the Skybox at the Paso Robles Event Center. Applications are officially due Friday, Jun. 11 by 4 p.m., and are available at the Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside, Paso Robles or on-line at midstatefair.com. For more information, contact pageant coordinator Patti Lucas at 805-612-6971 or via email at pglucas19@gmail.com.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs Jul. 21 to Aug. 1 and this year it is celebrating the 75th Anniversary. Connect with the California Mid-State Fair on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.

