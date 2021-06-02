Proceeds go towards chapter service projects that support Historic Preservation, Education, and Patriotism

PASO ROBLES — The El Paso de Robles chapter is hosting their third garage sale fundraiser on Saturday, Jun. 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 217 Via Magnolia in Paso Robles.

Items sold at the sale will include housewares, clothing, shoes, toys, games, books, DVD/CD, electronic devices, and furniture.

Proceeds will be used towards chapter service projects that support Historic Preservation, Education, and Patriotism.

The chapter says, “As members of the Daughters of The American Revolution, we care about fostering good citizenship. We want to honor our ancestors. We are devoted to educating our youth and preserving our past for future generations.

We support local schools, awarding scholarships and recognizing outstanding students.

We participate in restoring and maintaining historical records and artifacts, locating, restoring, and marking Revolutionary War Patriot gravesites and headstones.

We support America’s active-duty troops through a variety of programs.

We volunteer and assist military veterans.”

The El Paso de Robles, NSDAR chapter, will also participate in the Templeton Fourth of July parade this year!

They will be dressed in period clothing, with special honored guests, a patriotic float, and a procession.

In 2019 the chapter won the Sweepstakes Award. The chapter is still working on their theme for the float this year but is thinking something about the American Revolution.

The best way to support the El Paso de Robles chapter is by participating in any fundraisers they have or by joining them as a new member.

About

El Paso de Robles Chapter, NSDAR, is an active chapter honoring the nation’s ancestors who fought for independence. They are committed to volunteer service. Their chapter works as a team while learning about one another and our ancestors.

The committee is honored to contribute to the DAR and North County communities through historic preservation, education, and patriotism while making lifelong friends.

For more information on NSDAR, visit elpasoderobles.californiadar.org.

