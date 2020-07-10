A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Shelby Lynn Biaggini left us unexpectedly, at age 23 on June 29, 2020.

Shelby grew up in Paso Robles, CA where she graduated from Paso Robles High School in 2015. Shelby was a talented artist and enjoyed listening to music. She was funny, outgoing and loved spending time with friends and those she cared about. We will always remember her infectious smile, beautiful, blue eyes and caring personality.

When you think of Shelby, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile, short and should be lived to the fullest.

Shelby is survived by her mother and step-father Heidi (Welch) and Brett Paige, her father and step-mother Gary and Lori Biaggini, sister Kendra (Paige) Montgomery, brother Dustin Biaggini, great-grandmother Alice O’Dell, grandparents John and Diana Welch and Ted and Sally Pelkey, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family at Zin Alley Winery in Templeton on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2 pm.

