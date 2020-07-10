Martha Sedgwick is survived by four daughters, Carol Hascall of Paso Robles, Ca. Kathy Snow (Peter) of Fair-banks Ak, Georgia Zubiate of Fall River Mills, Ca and Dixie Van Zuilen of Simi Valley, Ca., 11 grandchildren 32 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, sister Margaret Justice of Kings Mountain, NC and a brother Gene Hollabaugh (Cheryl) and numerous nieces and nephews across the country.

Martha was well known for her faith in Jesus and being a great prayer warrior, her love of family, her quick wit and sense of humor, her skills in sewing, her compassion, love of travel among many other interests. She was a lifelong member and supporter of Live Oak Church in Paso Robles.

There will be a Celebration of Martha’s life on July 11, 2020 1:30 P.M. at Live Oak Church, 1521 Oak Street in Paso Robles.The family requests that because Martha was blessed to be with family and there are many elderly people who are alone, in lieu of flowers for the Celebration of Life, please select a care facility and send flowers to those who are alone.

