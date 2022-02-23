John Stephen Muir of Paso Robles passed away on January 5, 2022, at the age of 72. He passed at home surrounded by family.

John was born to Bob and Evelyn Muir on January 14, 1949, at Atascadero General Hospital. John attended the local schools and graduated from Paso Robles High School in 1967. Growing up, he was known as Pee Wee. He was always very involved in sports and other activities. During his high school years, he played football, golf, baseball, and basketball. He was a Lions Club recipient a couple of times. John was also involved in FFA.

John grew up loving the outdoors. He and his family and friends enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially if it was at his Aunt Irene and Uncle Nick Marquart’s ranch.

In 1969 John was drafted into the US Army and fought in Vietnam from August 1969-March 1971. While serving, John received a number of medals, badges, and commendations which include: 3 overseas bars, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/ 4 Bronze Service Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Palm Army Commendation Medal w/3 Oak Leaf Cluster, Good Conduct Medal 2nd Award, Combat Infantry Badge, Expert Badge w/M16 Rifle and received the Bronze Star Medal. He was Honorably discharged in 1979. After the Army, John returned to Paso Robles and worked at Hunter Liggett for almost 20 years as a computer software specialist.

John loved and enjoyed his family, friends, coaching football, and getting together for BBQs, no matter the occasion. To say he was a huge fan and loved the Dodgers, Rams, and Bearcats would be an understatement.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Evelyn (Smith) Muir, his two brothers, Sammy and Dennis. He is survived by sister Sonya Jones, brother Bud (Mary Lou) Muir, sister-in-law Michelle Muir and Chava Muir, son Tom (Colene) Little, daughters Anna Ferree (Chris), Stephanie Thorndyke (Brian), Christy Muir, Amie Brezden (Lenny), grandchildren Mathew Little (Kat), Marissa Little, Kylie Ferree (fiancé Lincoln Personius), Emily Oh (Chris), Kelsy, Camryn, & Conner Thorndyke, Hudson & Miles Hilligoss, Chloe Gagnon, Grace & Crosby Brezden, and his great-grandchildren Katelynn & Greyson Little and Honor & Sena Oh.

The family would also like to recognize the passing of John’s brother-in-law, Gordon Jones, who passed on January 31, 2022.

The family will be honoring John on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 11:00 with a Military graveside service at the Paso Robles District Cemetery, followed by a gathering of family and friends following the graveside service.

