David Wayne Shiel went to eternal rest on January 8, 2024, at the age of 66.

David was born and raised in Lafayette, LA, to Fred H. Shiel Jr. and Gwendolyn Terrebonne Shiel on July 29, 1957. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1975.

He was a Harley Davidson motorcycle enthusiast from an early age. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, Braves Baseball, and LSU football.

He began his career in the late 1970s as a helicopter mechanic with PHI Lafayette, working his way up and eventually receiving his pilot’s license. David later moved into the oil and gas industry, opening his own turbine compressor business, D.W. Shiel Inc., in the early 1990’s. He later worked for General Electric and then went on to manage Plant Operations at California State Hospital, where he retired in 2017. After retiring, he settled back into his home, a camp on the Atchafalaya River Basin, where, despite his best efforts, he continued to work for several more years at Lafayette General Hospital and Iberia Medical Center. Finally, in 2019, he retired for good.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his ex-wife, Pamela Parker. He is survived by his significant other, Leslie Boudreaux; his siblings, Sharron (Brett) Hudson, Julie (Steve) Davies, James Shiel, and Michael Shiel; his children, Jason (Karen) Glass, Christopher Shiel, Mathew Shiel, Courtney (Justin) Chautin, and Riley Shiel; and his Ex-Wife Shianne Robinson. His grandchildren also survive him: Jade Glass, Bailey Shiel, and Wyatt Glass; great-grandchildren Owen Sage Holmes and Raylin Grace Hynum; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital staff in Alexandria, LA, and all of the skilled nursing professionals who cared for David.

A celebration of Life was held at his Camp on Sunday, January 14, 2023.

