With great sorrow, we announce the passing of Naomi Ruth Ferrel at home, surrounded by immediate family, on Friday, April 18, 2025. Naomi, born in Kittaning, PA., was the fifth child born to Nelson and Pearl Wyatt. She spent her younger years in Pennsylvania and Ohio, then left the cold to go west into Washington and then Prineville, OR.; Chico, CA.; and Atascadero, CA. Naomi was a wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Naomi had hobbies: needlepoint, sewing, and oil painting. Painting became a passion, which led her to sell paintings around the Central Coast, CA. Her greatest joy was teaching younger generations how to sew. As an accomplished seamstress, she made baby clothes to wedding dresses, worked at a variety store, a hardware store, Atascadero News as an advertise setter, and a glass shop.

First married young, the union blessed her three great kids: Yvonne, Theresa, and Mark. In 1980, she met and married John Sr. A few years later, they had two sons, John Jr. and Justin R. John Sr. entered the marriage with one son, Ernesto. Naomi was proud of her children.

She is predeceased by her father, mother, sister Hazel, brother Roy, sister Virginia, and sister Janet. She is survived by her brothers Gary and David, husband John Sr., sons John Jr. and Justin, son Ernesto and his daughter Veronica, daughter Yvonne, Theresa, son Mark, and numerous others. She was a great lady; she will be missed by all.

In lieu of sending flowers, donate to your favorite charity or your local community oil painting teachers. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and close friends at a later date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...