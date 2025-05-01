Patricia Borba was born in San Luis Obispo on April 10, 1940, to Mary and Earl Powelson. She was one of three children and was raised in San Luis Obispo, where she attended Old Mission School. She transferred to San Luis Obispo High School during her senior year; after high school, she got a job as a telephone operator, which she always said was her favorite job.

Patricia was a Librarian, a teacher’s aide, and even tried her hand at waitressing. She was very dedicated to her Catholic faith and headed a 20-year annual Marian Eucharistic Conference in Paso Robles. She also headed the Memorial for the unborn in San Luis Obispo and was also a part of the annual Walk for Life.

At 50 years old, she attended Beauty College and opened a successful beauty salon in Atascadero. At 80, she and her friend, Lynn, started a cookie company, which she continued until her illness. Patricia was always doing something for her community or taking care of someone. She took care of her grandmother, her mother, her brother, and her husband when they became ill. Patricia was a selfless, kind, nonjudgmental, sweet, and faith-filled person who touched everyone she knew in some way. Her legacy will be that of selfless love, compassion, and humor.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her mother, Mary, two brothers, Carl and Ken, and numerous other family and friends. She is survived by her children John, Joan, Robert, Cathy, Leann, Susan, Jim, Bob, and Bill, 38 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

There will be a rosary on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 7:30 PM at St Williams Catholic Church in Atascadero. A Celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 2, 2025, At St. Williams Catholic Church at 1:30 PM.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...