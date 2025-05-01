Richard Sean Orosel was born on November 29, 1972, in Hayward, California, to Richard and JoAnn Orosel. He spent his early years growing up in the Bay Area until he was five years old when his family relocated to Paso Robles. Richard attended and graduated from Paso Robles High School in 1991 and went on to continue his education at Fresno State University and in London, England.

Following college, Richard moved to Las Vegas, where he launched a successful career in commercial real estate. A man of great energy and spirit, Richard had a deep love for traveling and exploring different cultures around the world. He was also an avid football fan with lifelong devotion to the Miami Dolphins, and he especially enjoyed attending games.

Richard was known for being the life of the party, often found enjoying a margarita at his favorite Mexican restaurant, Panchos. His vibrant personality, humor, and warmth touched everyone he met.

One of his memorable reflections, shared in 2017, was: “You can’t get them all, but you can do better than most.”

Richard is preceded in death by his father, Richard Joseph Orosel; his grandparents, Joe and Bessie Orosel, L.C. and Jo Fern Wade; and his sisters, Melody Orosel and Darla Orosel.

He is survived by his loving mother, JoAnn Orosel; his daughter, Hope Orosel; his son, Hogan Orosel; his nephew, Justin Brush (Emily); great-nephew, Jared Brush; and great-niece, Jenna Brush.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 10:00 am at the Paso Robles District Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow on Sunday, June 29, 2025, from 1-3 pm at Rava Wines.

