Gerald “Jerry” Madsen Blangsted- what a guy! Jerry passed on June 19, 2025. He spent his early days speeding down the dirt bike trails, hot-wiring his dad’s car, and stressing out his mom with all of his antics.

Then he joined the Air Force. His service in Germany changed his life! He was proud of his time as an Air Force airplane mechanic. He met his lovely wife Linda, and after three months of dating, they snuck off to Las Vegas, got hitched, and kept it a secret until it was reported in the local paper. Oops!

Jerry was a dedicated husband for 57 years, an incredible Dad, and a loving Papa. For several years, Jerry and Linda owned an RV park in the mountains of Northern California, where they worked tirelessly together, meeting guests who became lifelong friends. Jerry then owned a painting contracting business for 21 years. He always said, “You have to work hard to play hard.” He took pride in his work and was dedicated to his business.

Jerry was a selfless man who committed his life to volunteer service and always believed in being part of a solution instead of the problem. He was a member of the Atascadero Lions Club and volunteered with the Grand Junction Police Department and Palm Springs Air Museum. He spent several years with RSVP in Grand Junction, building wheelchair ramps. Jerry was always lending a hand whenever needed.

When it came to play, he enjoyed camping, fishing, canoeing, riding his bike, yard work, wood working, and was always fixing something. Jerry was a handy guy who loved buying new tools with gift money he received on his birthday and Father’s Day. He was often found in the bleachers at his children’s sporting events and later in life on the sidelines at his granddaughter’s soccer games. If you were lucky enough to be standing in a line with Jerry, it was a guarantee he would have struck up a conversation. He was happiest when he was surrounded by his family and friends. He loved a good tri-tip, a strong scotch, and his wife’s lemon meringue pie. He enjoyed life, frowned upon complainers, and was never one to sweat the small stuff. Jerry was always up for a good joke, even a risqué one. He enjoyed pranking people long before it was common to do so. Jerry had an infectious laugh and a positive outlook on life.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Blangsted; son, Paul Blangsted; daughter, Sarah Visnic and her husband, Jon Visnic; grandchildren, Nyla and Opal Visnic; and brothers, Erik Blangsted and Doug Blangsted.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to “Jerry’s Fund” at RSVP, Click Here. The funds will go towards buying building supplies for RSVP volunteers (old men with power tools) to build wheelchair ramps.

