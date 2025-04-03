In loving memory, Marilynn Ann (Brown) Sauer passed away on February 4, 2025. She was born on September 25, 1931, and lived in Atascadero through high school. Her parents originally owned the local Brown Drug Store. She loved the community in Atascadero. She married Jerry Sauer and moved to La Canada in 1956. She was very active in her church, PEO, neighborhood, and preschools. Her home was a welcome place for gatherings and lots of laughter.

Her husband, Jerry, and her sister, Floy Marie Brown, predeceased her. She is survived by her daughter Cynthie Martin, husband Joe, and children Brian and Jessica; her son Greg Sauer, wife Lisa, and children Austin and Ashley.

