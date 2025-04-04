Lois Maureen Young, age 94, was called home to be with her Lord on March 24, 2025.

Born on January 15, 1931, in Los Angeles, California, Lois was the beloved daughter of Maurice and Bea Upton. She grew up in Southern California, graduating from Alhambra High and Pasadena City College. Lois married the love of her life, Carl Young, with whom she shared 55 wonderful years of marriage until his passing in 2006. They moved to Paso Robles in 1958, raising their four daughters and building their home filled with faith, love, and laughter. Lois found great joy in being a homemaker and took pride in nurturing her family.

Lois’s zest for life extended beyond her home. She was a keen bridge player, an avid golfer, and a longtime active member of the Women’s Golf Group at Paso Robles Golf & CC. She cherished time spent on the course with Carl and their many friends. The family embraced travel through RVing adventures across the country. They loved Big Fork, MT, and fly fishing together, playfully competing to see who caught the biggest fish. Lois loved driving to the coast for fish and a good bowl of clam chowder at the Galley Restaurant.

Lois is survived by sister-in-law, Sue Willis, of ID; loving daughters, Donna Sexton of Paso Robles, CA, Patricia Young of Clayton, CA, Susan (Michael) Harnedy of Oro Valley, AZ, and Melissa (Glen) Hickerson, of Paso Robles, CA.; grandchildren, Paul (Shannon) Sexton of Melbourne, FL, Tim (Ashley) Sexton of Melbourne, FL, David (Melissa) Sexton of Port Arthur, TX, and Ben (Annie) Hickerson of Orange Cove, CA. Lois was also blessed with several great-grandchildren and extended family who brought her much joy and happiness.

A woman of deep faith, Lois was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Her belief in God was a guiding light throughout her life and brought comfort to both her and those around her. Lois will be greatly missed by her family and friends. May her memory bring joy to all who knew and loved her.

A Graveside Celebration to honor Lois’s life will be held on Thursday, April 10, at 11 a.m., at Paso Robles District Cemetery, 45 Nacimiento Lake Dr., Paso Robles, California.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lutheran Hour Ministries Click Here

