Born at San Francisco Hospital on December 9, 1988, Adrian lived in Atascadero, where he unexpectedly passed away on May 17 at his home, surrounded by loved ones.

Adrian was a beloved son, brother, fiancé, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

If you knew Adrian, you know he loved sports and was a loyal fan of the Raiders, Dodgers, Lakers, USC, and, of course, the Atascadero Greyhounds. One of his most treasured rituals was ringing the touchdown bell for the Friday Night Lights football games at Atascadero High School; he was the only person entrusted with this task since the bell was custom-crafted for him during his sophomore year. To the team, he was more than just a spectator; he was the 12th man.

Adrian has dedicated himself to his community, as demonstrated by his recognition as Student of the Year at AJHS, his selection as a Top 30 Senior at AHS, and his continued engagement as a proud alum and member of the Greyhound Athletic Boosters.

If you missed seeing Adrian at the AHS Football games on Friday night, you probably knew him from the Colony Cinemas (previously Galaxy). He was known as one of the nicest people to those who didn’t know him, and most likely, he would have given you a hard time if you did know him. If you really knew him, you probably received too many memes that he loved to send to his closest friends and family. His love for others was expressed in a unique banter and playful jokes that were a source of joy for everyone he met.

The one thing Adrian loved more than anything was his family. Especially his fiance, Claudia Lopez, and his nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his Papa Yoyo Gaona, Grandma Gaona, Grandma Cowan, Grandpa Cowan, Auntie Margarita ChaCha Gaona, Michael Mendoza. He is survived by his fiancée Claudia Lopez; parents, Jan and Gilbert Gaona Sr; siblings Taura Eads (Michelle), Tennille Steward (Kevin), Desmond Gaona, Jerry Gaona (Kelly), Gilbert Gaona Jr, Katherine Belt (Casey), Iban Yanez, Fernando Yanez. Nieces/nephews: DaVanté Morrison, Eric Eads, Logan Morrison, Carson Eads, Jordyn Steward, Josiah Gaona, Jericho Gaona, Jadon Gaona, Bronson Belt, Arcadia Belt, and seven great nieces and nephews in addition to several aunts and uncles — as well as his best friend Joseph Harms.

His celebration of life will be held at Rocky Canyon Ranch, 9225 Rocky Canyon Road, Atascadero, on June 9 at 1 p.m., and please join us for tacos, Adrian’s favorite.

Rest in peace, our beloved brother, son, and dear friend. You will be deeply missed.

