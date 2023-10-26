She was born May 24, 1937, in Chicago, IL., to Eleanor Mylnarski Clark and Herbert H. Clark. She passed away peacefully on October 1, 2023, in Templeton, ca. She was 86 years old.

She moved to Barstow, Ca. with her family in 1940. A graduate of Barstow High School and Pasadena City College. She also attended San Francisco State and the University of Pennsylvania.

She held various executive secretarial positions in her work life, which included Assistant to the director of Foreign Policy Research at U and P and the Administrative Assistant to Kurt Water’s and Associates, an appraisal firm in Atascadero, CA.

She was a long-time member of the Atascadero UMC and, for a number of years, volunteered at the Atascadero Library.

She enjoyed golfing, theater, opera, movies, vacationing, and spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Guido Lombardi.

Marcia is survived by her loving niece, Lisa Stefancich (Brannon), their sons Tyler (Ashley) and Josh (Gisele); nephew Eric (Vicky); and their daughters, Isabella and Abby.

Marcia is also survived by her loved Lombardi Family; daughter Gina Sawyer-Skinner (Rick), son Geno Lombardi, daughter Lisa Ingram (Dan), brother In Law Norman Winslow, and the wonderful grandkids, Brooke Sawyer Duarte (Jake), Alex Sawyer (Anne), Matt Ingram, Amanda Ingram Bunyea (Michael Bunyea), Michael Lombardi (Maria), Ryan Lombardi (Sarah) and Hunter Skinner.

Great Grandkids Alexis Sawyer, Bridger, Juniper, Lander Ingram; Lane Lombardi, Halle Lombardi, Grady Bunyea; and Grand Nephews Mason and Carson Stefancich.

She leaves many loving cousins around the United States.

She also expressed her fondness for the many friends she had in her life.

Donations in Lew of Flowers can be made to the United Methodist Church of Atascadero, the local Salvation Army, or ECHO of Atascadero.

A private service was held.

