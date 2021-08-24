This is not an obituary of what Sheila did but rather an obituary of who Sheila was.

Sheila came from a big Catholic family. She enjoyed many brothers and sisters. She was a faithful wife to me for almost 45 years. Sheila loved God all the time. We have one child, Christopher, who Sheila dearly loved as well. She was always praying that God’s will would be done.

This is how she touched so many lives. She was a kind, positive, happy, bubbly person, no matter how she may have felt. No matter how sick she was, she always loved people. All kinds of people. As the receptionist at my chiropractic office for 37 years, she had the ability to light up your life because she truly was happy to see you.

Sheila loved drama and teaching others to love it as well. She loved to make crafts. She would be up late at night asking God for creative ideas. She loved to bake, especially for the Christmas holiday, always giving friends and relatives something special that she made.

Sheila faithfully stood on the word from Pastor Dan Byus; Psalm 107:14. God sent His word to heal her and save her from her destructions. By His stripes, She is healed. God did lovingly protect her for 30 years, but ultimately she succumbed to diabetes. She has an inheritance, however, a resurrection body just for her. I thank God that she is free of this earthly body and enjoying her spiritual one.

I just wish I could have done more for her and been a better husband, but I guess we all can say things like that. When I was younger, I thought I knew more than I do now. My theology was impeccable. Now, I wonder why God takes some people (the best people) and leaves us alone without them. I guess He has the right to be with them (since He made us). I see Him saying to Sheila, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

One thing is for certain; the central coast will miss her. She was a light in the darkness. Her spirit made everywhere she went a better place. I know that I will greatly miss her.

A celebration of life for our dearest Sheila will be held at Atascadero Lake Park on September 4th, 2021, at 10 am.

