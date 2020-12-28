The family announces with sadness the passing of Lois Vertin Plunkett, on December 23, 2020, in Portland, Oregon, due to complications from Covid-19.

Lois was born on January 26, 1931, in South Dakota. She lived most of her life in San Jose, California, but also spent eight years in Vancouver, Washington, 15 years in Atascadero, California, and her final four years in Portland, Oregon. At 21, she became the devoted wife of Mathias B. Vertin until his passing in 1990. She later married Roland Plunkett until his passing in 2015. She is survived by her brother, six children, 17 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Lois loved people and lived life to the fullest. She was a beautiful soul who attracted many friends wherever she went. We will all miss her sweet, kind, and uplifting spirit.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, no services are planned at this time.

