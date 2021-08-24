Terrie Luann Phillips passed away Saturday, July 31st, surrounded by family and friends. She was born Terrie Luann Crapo to Martin & Robbie Crapo on October 7th, 1957, in Hanford, Ca; soon after, the family relocated to Paso Robles.

Terrie married the love of her life, Gary Phillips, in 1978. They settled in Templeton and raised two kids Jarret Martin Phillips (Amy) and Callie Ann Palm (Josh). She worked for the state of California for 33 years. Retirement brought her an abundance of happiness, giving her time to garden, restore furniture, and travel with Gary.

Her greatest joy was becoming a grandparent. Her grandchildren Dylan Palm, Caleb Palm, Riley Phillips, and Blake Phillips will remember her always as the fun-loving, quirky cat lady, cookie baking, take me fishing anytime, shop for Christmas in October, grandma that she was.

She is preceded in death by her father, Martin Crapo, sister Brenda Campbell, and mother, Robbie Crapo.

Terrie will be remembered for her love of family. She will be missed and remembered as a loving mother, wife, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend by all who knew her.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...