Given the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County, the Board of Supervisors meeting next Tuesday, Aug. 24, will be held via Zoom. You can watch the meeting on various platforms listed below, or through the public zoom link provided below and on the agenda on the County’s website.

The meeting will be closed to members of the public and non-essential County staff.

The agenda has been amended to change the meeting procedures as follows:

MEETING

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88595985186

Zoom meeting ID: 885 9598 5186

Zoom call in phone number: +1 786 635 1003

Remote Viewing/Listening – Members of the public who wish to watch or listen to the meeting can find links for livestreaming the meeting at:

slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Board-of-Supervisors/Board-Meetings,-Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx

https://slo-span.org/static/index.php

Local Cable Channel 21

The agenda for the meeting can be found on the Supervisor’s website.

