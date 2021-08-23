Given the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County, the Board of Supervisors meeting next Tuesday, Aug. 24, will be held via Zoom. You can watch the meeting on various platforms listed below, or through the public zoom link provided below and on the agenda on the County’s website.
The meeting will be closed to members of the public and non-essential County staff.
The agenda has been amended to change the meeting procedures as follows:
MEETING
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88595985186
Zoom meeting ID: 885 9598 5186
Zoom call in phone number: +1 786 635 1003
Remote Viewing/Listening – Members of the public who wish to watch or listen to the meeting can find links for livestreaming the meeting at:
- slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Board-of-Supervisors/Board-Meetings,-Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx
- https://slo-span.org/static/index.php
- Local Cable Channel 21
The agenda for the meeting can be found on the Supervisor’s website.