Christine Elizabeth English was born September 18, 1957, in Los Angeles, California, to Edward and Sylvia English. She passed away of Covid on Friday, August 13, 2021, at home in Atascadero, California.

Although severely disabled from birth, Christy maintained an active life. During the week, she attended Escuela Del Rio School, where she was loved by her friends, staff, and teachers.

On Sundays, she enjoyed humming along to the old hymns in the Rejoice Service at Atascadero Bible Church, where she attended with her mother and father.

Christy had a smile or laugh for everyone and always a twinkle in her eyes. She loved singing Jesus Loves Me and Happy Birthday, even when it wasn’t anyone’s birthday. She loved her Jesus Bear, playing clapping games, and looking at fashion magazines. She especially loved watching Barney videos and her Barney doll, which she never missed kissing goodnight.

Christy taught her family to have empathy and compassion for the disabled community. She was a sweet and pure soul, and we, her family, were blessed to have her touch our lives.

Christine was preceded in death by her mother Sylvia, her father Edward (Ted) and is survived by her sisters, Victoria (Ian – deceased), Scott (Debra), Deborah, Geoff (Celeste-deceased), Brian, Catherine (Mark), and Bruce (Joanne) along with seventeen nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Christine English to Escuela Del Rio at P.O. Box 6007 Atascadero, CA 93423 or Click Here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...