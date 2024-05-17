Mike Lang, not the art teacher of Atascadero, died April 16 after valiantly fighting metastatic cancer of unknown primary for seven years. His wife of 51 years, Debbi; his four children, Jeff, Chris, Rachel, and Sarah; and two of his beloved six grandchildren were with him.

Mike was well known in the welding industry as he sold and worked on welding supplies for 48 years. He retired about two years after his cancer diagnosis and took up beekeeping, building up to three thriving hives. He was active clear up until the last week of his life.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 1 at 11 am at Renovate Church, 2075 Johnson Ave., San Luis Obispo, with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Stanford Research Autopsy Center. Click Here

What SRAC gave Mike was one last future dream, a dream that fulfilled all he ever wanted to do throughout his life — to be helpful.

