Shirley Clark Herbel, 88, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2021. Shirley was born in Newark, New Jersey, on August 20, 1932.

Shirley grew up in Oakland, California, and attended UC Berkeley. She worked as a Service Representative for the Social Security Administration for several years. She was also an active member in the Central Coast Scottish Society and the National Active and Retired Federal Employees, serving as President. She was also a supporter of the Alzheimer Association and an advocate for mental health awareness.

Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family, especially those precious times with her grandkids, who affectionately called her Nanoo. She will always be remembered for her empathetic convictions and her clever sense of humor, bringing a smile and laughter to all around her. She will be missed dearly, but her spirit will always be in our hearts.

Shirley is survived by her son, Jeff Herbel, daughter, Janet Clinite, her grandchildren, Jake Clinite, Weston Clinite, Kaitlyn Clinite, and her nieces and nephews.

Shirley’s wish was to have a private celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer Association.

