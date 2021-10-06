Sally Ann Baxter was born May 6, 1937, and was brought to California as a young child and attended Templeton schools.

She married Don Baxter at an early age and had three sons, Jeff, Donald Jr, and Greg. She worked at the Bank of America in Atascadero for about 40 years while also being a devoted wife and loving mother. She also helped to get Virgils Hamburger stand started. She continued to do all of this while raising her family.

She loved to travel and traveled throughout the world with her husband, Donald. When the children were young, they would all enjoy sports together and go to the snow in wintertime and boating in the summertime. She lived a very full and happy life. She was known to be elegant, composed, and graceful.

Together they built their dream house in Atascadero in 1969. She always kept an immaculate home and was an avid gardener. Both the house and yard were always ready for guests and the next party. She could often be found tending to her many potted plants and flowers.

She was always happy to see her family and loved to give many hugs and kisses. In addition, she never turned down an opportunity to babysit her seven grandchildren.

She is survived by her sister Marie, her sons, Jeff, Donald jr, and Greg, and seven grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on October 23 at 11 am at the Templeton cemetery. A family reunion will follow at the home of Jeff and Connie Baxter, 8715 North River Rd, Paso Robles. It will be an outdoor event.

