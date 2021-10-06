Streets and the Downtown area will be closed for traffic

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department would like to remind the community that on Oct. 9, the City of Paso Robles will be celebrating its annual 91st Pioneer Day Parade.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and should conclude around 1 p.m. The downtown area and streets will be closed for traffic. Additionally, motorists are cautioned to be on the lookout for pedestrians crossing the roadways as they arrive and leave the event.

The Pioneer Day Parade route starts at 16th and Spring Street and ends surrounding the Paso Robles City Park.

