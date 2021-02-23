New Sales Leader Hired to Drive Strategic Plans

SAN LUIS OBISPO — JB Dewar has its eyes set on the future as it implements new technologies and services into 2021 and beyond. The fuel industry is changing, not only due to the effects of the pandemic, with global oil demand falling 25% in spring 2020, but also with the growing prevalence of alternative energies, coupled with California’s order to begin phasing out fossil fuel vehicles. Given this changing future, JB Dewar has plans to grow and transform along with it.

Established in 1933, JB Dewar has been a long-standing pillar and family name throughout the Central Coast. Today, it is making strides in implementing new offerings and strategies to stay at the cutting edge of technology while remaining close to its historical roots. In 2021, JB Dewar will be launching new customer service technology, dispatch technology, remote tank monitoring, new products (including more sustainable alternatives that leave less of a carbon footprint), and new service offerings.

“After the events of 2020, 2021 will be a pivotal year for driving innovation and making customer service a top priority,” said JB Dewar President Ken Dewar. “We are always looking for ways to enhance our customers’ experiences, implement efficiencies for our business partners, and stay in the forefront of their needs. We are examining and strategizing how we can best provide what they need now as well as what they may need in the future.”

With big plans on the horizon, JB Dewar brought on a key hire. In January 2021, the company welcomed Santa Maria, CA native Darin Johnston as Director of Business Development. Darin relocated back to SLO County after spending 30 years in the Los Angeles area, most recently as the Senior Director at Turning Point Brands where he oversaw the sales and marketing organizations for the company’s tobacco brands. Darin brings decades of brand, sales, and leadership experience to the team, as well as a love for the community.

JB Dewar has long been committed to offering fuel and automotive products from King City to Santa Barbara and is thrilled to soon roll out new initiatives to better benefit its customers and community businesses.

