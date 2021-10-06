TCSD General Manager Awarded Leadership Foundation Certificate

TEMPLETON —Templeton Community Services District (TCSD) held a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. for open session.

The meeting began with Director Logan addressing the Governor’s executive order regarding AB 361 and the resolution the Board needs to pass in order to continue with remote meetings. General Manager Briltz gave background on the resolution as well as the need to renew this resolution every 30 days. Director English inquired about the readiness of the Board Room and the current status of the County mask mandate.

Director Logan expressed her preference to continue meetings where the members don’t have to wear masks and until the mandate changes to continue with zoom meetings. Director Logan made a motion to pass the resolution, and the motion passed 5-0 to make the proclamation and extend brown act flexibility for remote meetings.

Next, the Board heard the September recap from the Sheriff’s Department. There were 1747 calls for service, 408 of which occurred in Templeton, compared to 1910 from the same time last year. While there was a decrease in calls for service compared to last year, there was actually an increase in reports.

Next was the pinning ceremony for the new Fire Captain, Andrew Klein. Klein was raised on the Central Coast and rounded out his career in Santa Monica before deciding to return to the Central Coast with his wife and three daughters, and their son on the way.

General Manager Jeff Briltz was presented with a special plaque of the Special District Leadership Foundation Certified Special District Manager. In California, there are 3,300 special districts, of which 55 were awarded the certificate.

Public comment opened with an inquiry about the flags on the overpass and if there was any follow-up from the prior meeting when it was discussed. Director Logan said that she had followed up with Commander Stewart after she saw flags that were zip-tied and not being held by anyone. The concern is that they could come loose and cause issues; additionally, that those who are standing there are standing in the bike lane, and cyclists can not pass. At this time, the CHP has been made aware and will go through on the days when the protestors are there.

The consent agenda was approved with a 5-0 vote, except for item A, which was the adoption of the meeting minutes, which Director Jardini abstained from as she was not present for that meeting, and it passed 4-0.

The General Manager’s report began with the addressing of transient visitors in Evers Park. At this time, it has not created a problem but is simply a note about awareness.

Saturday morning is the fire station open house on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Templeton was able to apply for some direct expense reimbursement through the COVID relief fund in the amount of $30,000. The request has been filed, but until California reviews all special districts, Templeton will not know the amount they will receive.

The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. and links to the meeting, and the agenda can be found on the District’s website: templetoncsd.org/

