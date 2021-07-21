Pedestrian and accessibility improvements completed

ATASCADERO — Over the last month, Traffic Way in Atascadero received pedestrian and accessibility improvements, including new sidewalks, curb ramps, and tree wells between the US 101 overcrossing and El Camino Real.

The new sidewalks match the current City downtown area aesthetics, including decorative pavers along the curb. In addition, to increase circulation at the intersection of Traffic Way and El Camino Real, a designated left-turn lane was installed, providing additional capacity for motorists traveling through this widely used intersection.

The improvements are part of the City’s ongoing efforts to encourage pedestrian and bicyclists access to the downtown area. The project was funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant Program, which focuses on removing barriers to pedestrian use and increasing accessibility under the American with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Beginning next summer, Traffic Way and Ardilla Avenue will receive additional pavement rehabilitation, drainage improvements, pavement markings, and traffic signage.

