Arlene Suzanne Ivie, the only child of John and Elizabeth Ottoson, was born on July 24, 1944, in Nevada City, California. She joined her Savior on September 23, 2021, in Atascadero, California, at the age of 77, after a four-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Arlene was educated in Nevada County and graduated in 1962 in the first class at a new high school on Ridge Road. She worked for Bank of America in Sacramento and Wells Fargo in Roseville until the birth of her three sons, Richard 1965, Craig 1968, Kevin 1971. When the boys were all in school, Arlene enriched the young lives of many children at Atascadero Unified School District as a beloved Kindergarten aide for 19 years.

Arlene met her future husband, Richard Ivie, when she was in 7th grade. They were inseparable in 10th grade and for the next 60 years. Arlene and Rich were married on January 12, 1963, in a quaint chapel in Rough and Ready, Ca. and were an excellent example of love for their children and grandchildren.

Arlene loved everybody. Her joy and vibrant personality added beauty to every life she touched. She had a love for all creatures, especially her dog Layc and cat Lili. Arlene was generous with her smile, and her laugh was contagious.

Arlene was a member of the Vineyard Church of Christ in Templeton for 20 years. She taught bible school for preschoolers and young people. She enjoyed tending to her garden; vegetables, flowers, plants, and even her cactus and rock garden flourished under her care.

Arlene was dedicated to all her family’s activities and hobbies. She was an involved mother and community builder as a scout leader and PTA leader. For decades she supported a wide variety of sports her sons were involved in, from T-ball to college baseball and wrestling; she never missed an event (even though she did not particularly like sports!). Arlene’s favorite place was Glacier Bay, Alaska, watching the glaciers. In addition, she loved cruising to Alaska, Mexico, the Caribbean, and cross-country road trips.

Arlene is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, Rich. Sons Richard (Stacy), Craig (Noreen), Kevin (Jenifier). Arlene had seven grandchildren; Grandson Richard Jay and Granddaughters Courtney (Mark), Amber, Katy (Eddie), Mary (Adam), Anna (Sean), Kassarah (Kyle), Kimberlyn. Arlene also had seven great-grandchildren: Kyrie, Anjee, Bellamy, Jayden, Logan, Adeline, and Rush. Sister-in-laws Maxine McLarty, Mary French, Kathy Scott, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on October 23, 2021, at 11 am, at Templeton Ladies Building, 601 S. Main St. Templeton, Ca.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...