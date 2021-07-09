Jose “Joe” Luis Guerrero passed away at the age of 69 on July 2, 2021, in Winters, Ca. Born July 7, 1951, in Paso Robles, Ca to Jose & Soledad (Ruiz) Guerrero. He grew up in the small town of Santa Margarita, Ca, and attended Atascadero High School.

Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army. After returning home, he became a mechanic and opened a garage, ‘Beetlemania’ in Atascadero, Ca. Joe met Linda Caligari, who he would go on to marry on March 5, 1982, later divorcing but remaining friends while raising their four children.

Joe became employed as a supervisor with Prison Industry Authority at the Department Of Corrections California State Prison Solano, relocating them from Atascadero to Winters, Ca in 1987. Joe retired in December of 2017 after 30 years of employment.

Joe could often be found helping out in a classroom or on the field, leading the boy’s AYSO soccer team to a win at the state championship. His top priority was being an involved father and creating a lifetime of memories with his children. That carried on in his role as a grandfather, where he could be found any day of the week at the city park or local ice cream shop with a gaggle of grandkids and their friends. He was best known for being a jokester amongst his co-workers and friends and having a collection of music that was unmatched. Joe will always be remembered for his love of camping, fishing, barbequing, chasing sunsets, and showing off his car’s stereo system to everyone he met. He was a loving and generous father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be greatly missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Tony Guerrero, and sister Irma Cisneros.

He is survived by his sisters: Rosemary Bitz and Carmen Fraga, his brother: Martin Guerrero, his children: Joey (Kayla) Guerrero, Jesi Guerrero, Jimi (Alicia) Guerrero, and Jaci (Steve) Roehrs, as well as his grandchildren: Atticus, Dayvenie, Marlie, Cain, Cadence, Cub, Gwen, and Bradlie.

