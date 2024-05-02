It is with very heavy hearts that we share the passing of Ellis Theoador Roth (June 3, 1934- April 18, 2024). To his family and friends, he was truly “The man, the myth, the legend.” His adventurous spirit, generous heart, and his helpful hands will be sincerely missed.

Ellis was born to Fred and Alice (Getzelman) Roth on June 3, 1934. His grandfather, Gottleib Roth, was one of the first to settle in Lockwood, California, in 1886. Ellis was one of 11 children, five boys and six girls.

He spent his youth in Lockwood, California, attending San Antonio Elementary School and graduating from King City High School in 1953. He was active in student government, athletics, 4-H, and FFA. Ellis excelled in football and track and held the mile record in track for several years.

Ellis was a hard worker. He and his brother, Milward, began driving tractors, pulling the grain harvesters, and driving grain trucks when Ellis was nine years old. Being an avid hunter and fisherman, he looked forward to his hunting and mule-packing trips every year. He hunted in Canada, Mexico, Alaska, and several states with his sons, grandsons, Tom Fowler, Jim Willoughby, and good friends. He loved the mountains, and all would contest that “he could outwalk a mule”!

Ellis enlisted in the Navy in 1955 and was assigned to the USS Lucide 456, an aggressive, very unique, all-wood minesweeper, to go to Japan to aid in the safe passage of ships. It took 29 days to go from Long Beach to Sasebo, Japan, with 65 men onboard. He was discharged in 1957. The ship is now a museum and is docked in Stockton, CA.

Ellis married the love of his life, Treva Bandy, of King City, in 1959 (64 ½ yrs). They made their home in Paso Robles with their three sons, Kenn (Janice), Douglas (Marcie), and Mitchell (Kelly). Ellis had four grandsons, Aaron, Brandon, Shane, and Garrett, and four granddaughters, Zoa, Tiffany, Kayla Baugh (Brian), and Carly Paul (Jacob). Ellis was blessed with ten great-grandchildren.

In 1957, Ellis was hired by Texaco, Inc. He retired 35 years later. He then fulfilled his dream of raising a herd of Registered Angus Cattle. He enjoyed the cattle business and treasured the friendships he made. He provided project animals to 4-H and FFA members and faithfully attended the various fairs to watch them show.

Ellis loved the California Mid-State Fair and was a dedicated supporter of the livestock auction. Affectionately, he was called the “Chicken Man” as he maintained the Baby Chick Hatchery in the Ag Hort Dept for 15 years. He and Treva were honored in 2012, being inducted into the San Luis Obispo County “Hall of Fame” for the CMSF. They were also Charter Members of the CMSF Heritage Foundation and members of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Paso Robles, CA.

A service honoring Ellis Roth will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Paso Robles, California.

In lieu of flowers, we encourage donating to The Paso Robles Pioneer Museum (2010 Riverside Dr., Paso Robles, CA 93446 and/or Nacitone Museum (PO Box 278, Lockwood, CA. 93426).

