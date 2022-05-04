Betty Jean Cazaly passed away on April 3, 2022, at the age of 83. Betty was born December 19, 1938, in Arcadia, Nebraska, to parents Elvin and Dorothy Hale. She later moved to her final resting place in San Miguel, CA, in 1990.

She is survived by her sister Beverly of Wyoming and children Chuck Kwiatkowski (Audrey), Terry Luna (Ron), Randy Kwiatkowski (Darla), and Wendy Hays (Scott); eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Bonnie, former husbands George Cazaly and LaVern Kwiatkowski.

Betty was confirmed in her Catholic faith on May 8, 1956 (age of 17) at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Paplin, Nebraska. She was devoted to her faith. She regularly played music for her Parish, as well as became a confirmation sponsor for many of her grandchildren.

Betty was an avid bowler and most recently participated in the senior leagues at PasoBowl. She loved to fly kites at the beach in San Simeon or watch the elephant seals with her grandchildren. She often enjoyed traveling in her RV and going to visit family. Betty was an esteemed bookkeeper and also spent much of her time working at home on the ranch with her son Randy and his family, growing wine grapes and a variety of fruit trees.

She played a crucial part in many of our lives and never hesitated to help her loved ones in need. Betty will be deeply missed by her family and all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Funeral Mass will be 10 AM Tuesday, May 10, preceded by Rosary at 9 AM at the Old Mission San Miguel Church. A potluck reception will follow at the Parish Hall.

In lieu of flowers, condolence cards may be dropped off at the reception.

