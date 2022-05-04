Helen Rose Gannott of Atascadero, California, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2022. She was 83.

Helen was born June 4, 1938, in Kissee Mills, Missouri, to Ray & Cordelia Roberts. Helen graduated in1958 from St. John’s school of nursing in Springfield, Missouri. Helen soon left the Ozarks, moving to California, where she began her career at The State of California Department of Mental Health.

Helen’s love for helping others and her desire to help the mentally ill became the forefront of her thirty-eight-year career as a Registered Nurse. Throughout Helen’s career, she saw many changes to the nursing profession while maintaining her passion for quality and equal treatment. Helen obtained her Master of Science Degree in Nursing Administration in 1994 from California State University, Dominguez Hills. Helen made changes to a fractured hospital system and received many accolades for her contributions to nursing. Her career spanned many generations and saw many changes, but her passion remained. Helen retired from nursing in 1998.

Helen had a deep love for family and continued nurturing and mentoring, seeing many of us follow in her footsteps, becoming Registered Nurses, Teachers, and Psychiatric Technicians. She was always there to assist with late-night college paper writing or lend a listening ear in troubled times. Helen touched the hearts and minds of many and has taught many “Life” lessons that will remain with us all.

Helen has been grandmother, aunt, and friend to many. Her infectious laughter and hugs were enjoyed by all and will never be forgotten.

Helen spent her summers in Missouri, where she loved and enjoyed visiting with family, grandchildren, and friends. Yearly traditions of Thanksgiving and Easter were special. During this time, she could often be found in the kitchen, sharing her knowledge and love of cooking with the younger generation.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband, John W. Mack, parents, Ray & Cordelia (Thomas) Roberts. She is survived by her son Michael (Charlotte) Gannott of Kissee Mills, Missouri, daughter Michelle Gannott of Atascadero, California, numerous Grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews.

She will be deeply missed by all. Burial will be in Kissee Mills, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Macular degeneration foundation.

