Bernadette (Bernie) Smith was born at Mountain View Hospital in San Luis Obispo on May 11, 1948. She passed on to be with her Lord on November 16, 2022.

Bernie grew up in Santa Margarita and graduated from Atascadero High School. She played tennis and was on the drill team in high school. After high school, she worked for the Atascadero Post Office for 25 years. She was involved in teaching and outreach at both the Santa Margarita Community Church and the EV Free Church of Atascadero, which is now called Cornerstone Community Church. Bernie also spent many years as a volunteer for the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial.

Bernie met her late husband, Byron, in high school, and they were married for 52 years.

Bernie is survived by her two sons, Aaron (spouse Melissa) and Dan (spouse Maureen), and grandchildren Garrett, Lucas, and Lauren.

A memorial service for Bernie will be held on December 10, 2022, at 2 pm at the Cornerstone Community Church, 9685 Morro Rd. Atascadero.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...