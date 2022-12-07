Paso Robles FFA parade float wins Sweepstakes Award

PASO ROBLES — Rain could not keep the Christmas spirit away last Saturday as the community lined the streets to watch the 61st Annual Christmas Lights Parade in Paso Robles.

Presented by the Paso Robles Main Street Association, the parade graced the downtown streets of Paso Robles on Saturday, Dec. 3, all playing into this year’s theme of “Deck the Halls” and was sponsored by H & R Block and Bank of the Sierra.

“Despite the rain, nearly all of the entries stuck it out and had a wonderful time,” said Susanne Anshen, the executive assistant at the Main Street Association. “And surprisingly, the streets were lined with people who were very happy to watch the parade. Everyone seemed to have a great time in spite of the weather.”

According to Anshen, she has never seen it rain through the parade in her 27 years with the association.

However she adds that one year, “it rained all day, stopped right at 7 p.m. when the parade started, and resumed raining as soon as the parade finished. Not so lucky this year.”

Anshen continued, “Everyone was having fun and the parade managed to move down the route without incident. We all had a good time. “

Prizes and cash ($100, $50, $25) awards are given to float winners. Winning this year’s Sweepstakes Award is Paso Robles High School’s FFA float.

“Paso Robles FFA was honored to be a part of the light parade this year,” Paso Robles Chapter FFA Reporter Tiffani Santoro said.

A total of 60 students representing all pathways for the FFA rode the truck and trailer provided by Premier Ag. The FFA float will be on display again at the 36th Annual Vine Street Victorian Showcase this Saturday, Dec. 10.

“We want to send a big thank you to Premier Ag for donating the truck, trailer, and hay for our students to use in our float,” Santoro said. “Great job to all of FFA students and advisors. Thank you to our FFA Parent Boosters and local businesses that sponsored and supported our float.”

The traditional light parade marks the arrival of Santa Claus in downtown Paso Robles. Santa will be in residence at the Holiday House in the downtown city park until Christmas Eve. The hours are posted on the Holiday House and on pasoroblesdowntown.org.

Below are the parade winners by category:

Prime Awards:

Sweepstakes Award: Paso Robles FFA

Paso Robles FFA Judges’ Award: Wreck and Roll VW Club

Wreck and Roll VW Club Special Award: KW Construction

KW Construction Santa’s Award: Lemos Feed & Pet Supply

Lemos Feed & Pet Supply Business/Commercial: North County Septic Service

North County Septic Service Bands: Paso Robles High School Marching Band (First), Flamson & Lewis Middle School Band (second)

Paso Robles High School Marching Band (First), Flamson & Lewis Middle School Band (second) Color Guard: Civil Air Patrol Bob Beever’s Cadet Squadron 103

Category Awards:

Marching Groups

Georgia Brown Elementary School Almond Acres Charter Academy

Mounted Groups

Creston Riders 805 Piece of Me Riding Club

Commercial General

Central Coast Jeep Adventures Maez Junk Removal Ada’s and Annette Lodges

School Floats

Pat Butler Elementary School Pleasant Valley School Kermit King Elementary School

Adult Club Floats

NCI Affiliates Atascadero Elks Lodge Central Coast MOPAR Club

Commercial Floats

Miller Drilling Company Shift’ N Gears Garage Coast Counties Peterbilt

Other Floats

Skills USA California Highway Patrol — Templeton Station John Peschong — County Supervisor

Decorated Vehicles

NorCal Minis

Antique Vehicles

VIP RV Rentals & Repairs

Fire Trucks

Paso Robles Fire Dept. Ladder Truck 4148 San Miguel Firefighters Association Paso Robles Children’s Museum Fire Truck

City, County & State Entries

Cal Fire/SLO County USDA Forest Service — Ventana Hotshots C.E.R.T. (Community Emergency Response Team)

