Jo Ann Lee, 81, passed away on August 5, 2021. Jo Ann was born March 28, 1940, in Madera, California, the daughter of Darice ‘Red’ and Minnie Atkinson. Jo Ann was a graduate of San Luis Obispo High School, Class of 1958. Jo Ann spent many years working in the healthcare field to provide for her family before retiring.

Jo Ann loved going to social gatherings with her friends and family, playing bunco or a good card game. Cuddling with her fur babies was her favorite.

Jo Ann is predeceased by her parents; her son Terry; her sisters Alice and Sarah; her brothers Leroy and Milton; and her nieces Alice and T. Jo.

Jo Ann is survived by her son, Edward ‘Vince’ Lee. She is also survived by her grandson Billy Lee, granddaughter Angela (Woody) Kimball, two great-granddaughters, Samantha and Sequoia; her sister and best friend Annie; her daughter-in-law Denise; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services will be held on Tuesday, August 24 at Chapel of the Roses (3450 El Camino Real, Atascadero CA 93422), starting with a visitation at 9 am and a Celebration of Life at 10 am.

Immediately following the service, Jo Ann will be laid to rest in Santa Margarita Cemetery (606 E Pozo Rd, Santa Margarita CA 93453). Following the committal, there will be a private gathering of Family and Friends.

Those who wish to remember Jo Ann in a special way may send flowers to Chapel of the Roses or Donate to the Meade K-9 Rescue in Creston, CA.

