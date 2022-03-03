Keith L. Jones, 64, of Paso Robles, passed away on February 17, 2022. He was born on December 7, 1957, in Trimont, Minnesota.

He was married to Kathy Jones for 23 years. They had three children who fell in love with sports and luckily had a father who loved to coach.

Keith was a mentor to kids around the area, both on and off the field.

He is survived by his children, Zach Jones, Ty Jones, and Cara Jones.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate it if you would donate to local sports in memory of Keith.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the Templeton Park, 550 Crocker St., Templeton, CA 93465

Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...