PASO ROBLES — Five Paso Robles Bearcats competed in the 2022 CIF State Wrestling Championships at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield from Feb. 24-26. All five Bearcats made it to the second day of the championships.

Although Paso did not have any title winners this year, the Bearcats finished 44th in State out of 276 competing teams.

Bearcats Peyton Kilber (152 lbs.), Leo Kemp (220), Christian Davidson (195), Reily Lowry (170), and Joe Ciccarelli (160) all made it to State championships after placing in the top ten at the central division CIF championship.

The State championship followed the CIF Masters in Lemoore over the Feb. 18 weekend. The Bearcats placed 12th out of 70 teams in the central division.

Coach Nate Ybarra described his team as a young one with a full high school career ahead of them. Ybarra is looking forward to making State again next year and even making it into the top 10 teams.

