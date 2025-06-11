Paso Robles High School celebrates student-athletes’ academic and athletic achievements during College Signing Day ceremony

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles High School proudly hosted its annual College Signing Day on Tuesday, May 20 at 4 p.m. in Gil Asa Gym, honoring five outstanding student-athletes who have committed to continuing their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.

This special event celebrates the hard work, determination, and achievement of student-athletes who have earned the opportunity to compete in college athletics. It also acknowledges the unwavering support of families, coaches, educators, and teammates who have helped shape their journey.

The following Bearcat athletes signed their National Letters of Intent:

Tyler Daillak – Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo (Division I Cross Country & Track & Field)

Park Craig – California Lutheran University (Football)

Denisse De La Cruz Lopez – Missouri Valley College (Wrestling)

Garrett Haggmark – Seattle University (Division I Swimming)

Ezra Smeltzer – Cuesta College (Water Polo & Swimming)

“We are incredibly proud of these student-athletes and the commitment they have shown to both their academic and athletic goals,” said Michael Sauret, Athletic Director at Paso Robles High School. “Their success reflects the strength of our school community and the dedication of everyone who has supported them along the way.”

Park Craig Tyler Daillak Denisse De La Cruz Lopez Garrett Haggmark Ezra Smeltzer

Like this: Like Loading...