Long-time Atascadero resident Patricia (Pat) Anne Jones passed away on January 5, 2024, in Oceanside, CA, at the age of 92. She was born November 27, 1931 in San Luis Obispo, CA.

Pat was a 1949 graduate of Atascadero High School and was instrumental in facilitating her class reunions as well as multi-year combined reunions. She was married to Kenneth Jones for 65 years until his death in 2015.

As her children grew, Pat was active in PTA, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H, and church. Then, for 25 years, she worked as an Administrative Assistant to the Program Director at the Atascadero State Hospital.

In 2014, Pat and Ken moved to the San Diego area to be closer to family. Pat was an avid book reader and loved traveling with family to Lake Tahoe, Yosemite, Big Bear, Hawaii, and New England.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, John Douglas and V. Louise Moore, her sister, Betty Louise Hill, her Husband, Kenneth Jones, and her Child, Richard William Jones. She is survived by her four children, Kathryn Jones Horvath, Robert Jones, Margaret Jones, and Pamela Jones Thompson, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

